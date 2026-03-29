Barcelona prepared to offer Robert Lewandowski new contract with one key condition

Barcelona have formulated a clear plan for Lewandowski as his contract expires on June 30. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Catalan giants are very much open to the idea of retaining the striker by offering him a one-year renewal to provide stability in the centre-forward position. The club are balancing his on-field impact against their delicate financial situation. Despite taking up a slightly more secondary role, he has still managed to score 16 goals and provide three assists in 37 matches across all competitions this season, proving his enduring quality.