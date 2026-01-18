Barcelona player ratings vs Real Sociedad: Lamine Yamal's magic goes to waste as La Liga leaders suffer shock defeat that reignites title race after Joan Garcia horror show

Real Sociedad had the ball in the back of the net after just 30 seconds but Carlos Soler's early strike was correctly chalked off for offside. Barcelona quickly responded with a goal of their own, yet Fermin Lopez's low effort was ruled out following a VAR review as Dani Olmo fouled Take in the build up.

Frenkie de Jong and Lamine Yamal then saw goals of their own overturned due to offside before Mikel Oyarzabal fired the home side in front on the half hour mark having rifled past Joan Garcia from close range. Barcelona had the perfect chance to draw level on the stroke of half time as referee Jesus Gil Manzano pointed to the spot after Igor Zubeldia clipped Yamal. Upon another VAR review, La Real were awarded a free-kick as Yamal was offside in the build up in an action-packed opening 45 minutes.

Dani Olmo struck the woodwork two minutes after the restart as Barcelona looked to quickly restore parity in the Basque Country. Hansi Flick called on the cavalry midway though second half, with Robert Lewandowski coming close to heading Barca level. The Pole's header was pushed onto the bar by Alex Remiro, who could do nothing to prevent Marcus Rashford from netting with 20 minutes to play.

A minute later, however, and the hosts were ahead again through Goncalo Guedes after some sub-par goalkeeping from Garcia. And La Real came close to doubling their lead five minutes later after a poor error in judgment from Garcia presented Igor Zubeldia with a chance that was cleared off the line by Pau Cubarsi.

La Real finished the game with 10 men following Soler's late red for a bad foul on Pedri but they managed to hold out for all the spoils in an entertaining Sunday night clash.

