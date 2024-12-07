Barcelona player ratings vs Real Betis: Hansi Flick's men throw it away AGAIN! Manager sees red and Lamine Yamal brilliance for nothing as late Assane Diao strike earns hosts a point

Another late slip up saw the Catalan side held to a draw despite after their coach was sent off

Barcelona were once again pegged back by their opponents this weekend, having been done so by Celta Vigo in November, as they threw away a lead late on to draw 2-2 with Real Betis.

Betis enjoyed a strong showing in the first half, creating chances and asking questions, but they were caught out after 38 minutes, as a beautiful move saw Pedri find Jules Kounde down the right flank, and his cross was tapped in by Robert Lewandowski from close-range.

Betis once again came out strong in the second half and Barca were indebted to Inaki Pena, who made more than one excellent save, particularly when it came to denying Vitor Roque.

After the hour, Roque screamed for a penalty as he was seemingly pushed to the ground by substitute Frenkie de Jong in the box, and a lengthy VAR check followed before a penalty was given. The Dutchman was booked, while manager Hansi Flick was sent off. Giovani Lo Celso scored from the spot.

And with nine minutes remaining, Ferran Torres finished after a superb assist from Yamal, although the offside flag was raised. A VAR review confirmed the goal, though, leading to huge celebrations from the bench.

There was one twist left, as Betis equalised in the very last-minute; a superb touch from Assane Diao sending the ball into the bottom corner.

