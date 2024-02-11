Barcelona player ratings vs Granada: Lamine Yamal is a superstar! Teenage wonderkid salvages draw after Blaugrana's defensive disaster-class

The 16-year-old winger netted twice as Xavi's side played out a six-goal thriller in Catalunya on Sunday

Lamine Yamal may only be 16, but Barcelona don't have a more impactful player at their disposal. He proved as such against Granada on Sunday, as the homegrown winger turned in his best performance in a Barca shirt, scoring twice to save his side's miserable defending in a chaotic 3-3 draw.

Yamal scored a deserved opener for Barca, capping off a fluid attacking move, with Joao Cancelo providing a delicate curled assist. Robert Lewandowski should have doubled the Blaugrana's advantage, too, but saw his close-range effort acrobatically turned off the line. And Granada capitalised, as Ricard Sanchez equalised on the stroke of half-time, beating Marc-Andre ter Stegen at the near post with a driven strike.

After the break, the Barca defence collapsed, as Facundo Pellistri sneaked in at the far post to finish into an empty net. Xavi's attack responded immediately, though, as Lewandowski smashed home from Ilkay Gundogan's nifty pass. But Granada continued the chaos, adding a third of their own thanks to Ignasi Miquel's bullet header.

Yamal, however, provided a memorable leveler - and his biggest goal in Barca shirt to date - as whipped an effort in at the near post from outside the box. The home side pushed for a winner, but a wayward header from substitute Marc Guiu was as close as they got.

