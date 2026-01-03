The best chance in the frenetic opening stages went to the hosts as Roberto Fernandez broke through Barca’s high line, but his shot was too close to Garcia who palmed the ball away and, in comical scenes, the keeper then pushed Gerard Martin to the floor to block a shot from the on-rushing Pere Milla. But the highlight of the first-half was a world-class save from Garcia, who somehow tipped a header from Fernandez over the bar when it seemed to be heading for the top corner.

Marcus Rashford endured a woeful evening, struggling with his first touch and mis-placed passes, looking way off the pace in a match played at incredible pace and it was no surprise to see him replaced at half-time by Hansi Flick.

And Flick then made sweeping changes which decided the game. The Barca boss brought on Lewandowski, Olmo and Fermin Lopez and all three were vital to securing the three points. Lopez teed up Olmo to curl a delightful strike into the top right-hand corner of the net with four minutes remaining and Lewandowski sealed the win moments later with a cute finish to extend Barca’s lead at the top of the table.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from the RCDE Stadium...