Harry Sherlock

Barcelona player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Robert Lewandowski's blushes are spared! Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres strike after Poland star's missed penalty as Pedri and Lamine Yamal sparkle

Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 at the Camp Nou on Tuesday evening, as they came from behind, and shrugged off a missed Robert Lewandowski penalty, to record a vital three points. Raphinha, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres all found the net, after Alex Baena had fired Atletico into an early lead.

Atleti had the lead within 20 minutes, as Baena sprang the offside trap brilliantly, and calmly slotted beyond Joan Garcia in goal. 

But Barca were level swiftly, as Raphinha got on the end of a fine through ball from Pedri to round Jan Oblak and finish.

On 38 minutes, Barca had the chance to take the lead before half-time as a penalty was awarded after a foul on Olmo in the area but Lewandowski smashed the effort over the crossbar in a wild miss from 12 yards.

After the hour, in the second half, Olmo did it himself, rounding out a brilliant team move to finish brilliantly from the edge of the box. As he was shooting, he appeared to fall badly on his shoulder, but the finish was remarkable. 

And in injury time, substitute Ferran rounded out the victory with a smart finish from close-range after Alejandro Balde's cross.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Camp Nou...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Joan Garcia (6/10):

    Did nothing to put Baena off. Wasn't really tested thereafter. 

    Jules Kounde (6/10):

    Miles out of position for the opener but recovered well to play a key role in both build-up and in preserving his side's lead. 

    Pau Cubarsi (6/10):

    Could do nothing to help his stricken team-mates for the opener. Did really well on the ball and stood up to Atletico's press.

    Gerard Martin (5/10):

    Lost Baena as he ran through and finished but it comes down to Flick's tactics. Booked for a terrible recovery challenge that could have been a red, as he was again exposed by the high line. Did grow into it, but a lucky boy to play 90.

    Alejandro Balde (6/10):

    Struggled a little throughout the first half but grew into the game and provided the assist for Ferran in injury time.

    Midfield

    Pedri (9/10):

    Superb pass for Raphinha to finish. Barely gives the ball away and created three chances by himself. One of the best midfielders in the world, proving it once again. 

    Eric Garcia (7/10):

    Can be bypassed at times due to the height of Barca's defensive line, but he mucked in well, and took good care of the ball. 

    Dani Olmo (9/10):

    Won the penalty with some clever dribbling but had to watch Lewandowski miss. Scored brilliantly but hurt himself in the process and was subbed. A brilliantly dynamic performance.

    Attack

    Lamine Yamal (8/10):

    Won more duels than anyone else and completed more dribbles than anyone else. He's special, even if he didn't quite put the finishing touch to a performance that deserved one. 

    Robert Lewandowski (5/10):

    A truly appalling miss from 12 yards. He swiftly did his laces up on his boots but there can be no excuse for such a poor spot-kick. Brilliantly denied by Oblak minutes after. Subbed in the second half for Rashford. Not his night. 

    Raphinha (8/10):

    Smashed an effort over the bar early on. Took Pedri's pass in his stride and finished excellently. Always a threat but scuffed a huge chance wide when one-on-one, the only blot on his copybook. 

    Subs & Manager

    Ferran Torres (X/10):

    Came on for Olmo after his injury. Finished it off with a fine finish in injury time.

    Marcus Rashford (6/10):

    On for Lewandowski. One chance to shoot but slammed it wide. Always a willing runner.

    Dro Fernandez (N/A):

    Replaced Pedri. 

    Marc Casado (N/A)

    On for Raphinha.

    Hansi Flick (6/10):

    The high line continues to cause problems, but Barcelona ultimately got the job done, and took all three points from what looked like a potential banana skin. Job done.

