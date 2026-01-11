+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Barcelona player ratings vs Real Madrid: Relentless Raphinha fires La Liga leaders to Spanish Super Cup glory as Lamine Yamal & Pedri also dazzle in breathless final

Barcelona claimed a record-extending 16th Spanish Super Cup title by defeating Real Madrid 3-2 in the second Clasico of the season in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Raphinha scored twice, while Robert Lewandowski also found the net, as Hansi Flick's side maintained their dominance over their bitter rivals by securing a fifth victory in their last six meetings with Los Blancos.

With Spain’s two greatest clubs meeting in the Super Cup final for the fourth successive season, it was Real who had the first sniff at goal when Vinicius Jr broke Barcelona’s shaky offside trap, before shooting straight at Joan Garcia.

However, the defending champions - enjoying the lion’s share of possession as expected - soon began to turn the screw, with in-form forward Raphinha somehow firing wide after latching onto a stunning through ball from Lamine Yamal.

However, the Brazil star made amends just moments later when, from the same left-sided position inside the penalty area, he latched onto Fermin Lopez’s cute pass to steer the ball beyond Thibaut Courtois after 35 minutes.

Yet in the most magnificent, breathless, utterly mind-boggling end to the first half, Vinicius restored parity with an incredible solo effort, which saw him nutmeg Jules Kounde before firing past a helpless Garcia.

Robert Lewandowski then unwrapped his trademark finish once again, dinking the ball over Courtois to make it 2-1 in the fourth minute of additional time, but Real levelled the scoreline once more when Gonzalo Garcia saw an effort strike the underside of the bar before dramatically bouncing over the line.

In a bitty second 45 minutes, which brought plenty of stoppages as both teams grappled for control, Vinicius continued to cause Kounde all sorts of problems as he stung the palms of Garcia, before the Barcelona goalkeeper comfortably gobbled up Rodrygo’s tame effort moments later.

However, in a similar pattern to the first half, Barcelona soon started to click in the final third, and they took the lead for the third time when Raphinha - slipping as he got his shot away - received a stroke of luck as his effort deflected off Raul Asencio and flew beyond Courtois after 73 minutes.

And in a nerve-shredding end to the game for Barcelona, captain Frenkie de Jong was first sent off for a high challenge on Kylian Mbappe - who made his return from the bench following a recent knee injury - before Real defender Alvaro Carreras missed a glorious chance to make it 3-3 by shooting straight at Garcia, as Barcelona held on to claim their first piece of silverware in 2025-26. It was their second successive Super Cup crown and it puts Hansi Flick's team on track to repeat their domestic treble success of last season.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from King Abdullah Sports City Stadium...

  • FBL-KSA-SUPERCUP-BARCELONA-REAL MADRIDAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Joan Garcia (7/10):

    While he was unable to do anything to stop either of Real's goals, the goalkeeper made seven saves to prevent Xabi Alonso's men from scoring more.

    Jules Kounde (5/10):

    The France international had a difficult evening up against the electric Vinicius, who nutmegged him in the build-up to scoring Real's first of the evening. However, he almost recorded an assist with a low cross which found its way through to Yamal, who fired straight at Courtois.

    Pau Cubarsi (6/10):

    Not content with tormenting Kounde, Vinicius also found joy when driving at the young Barcelona centre-back inside the penalty area.

    Eric Garcia (6/10):

    Despite receiving a booking, the former Manchester City man had a solid evening, sweeping up well to prevent Jude Bellingham racing through on goal on one occasion.

    Alejandro Balde (5/10):

    With Real's best moments coming on the opposite side of the pitch, the left-back had a quiet evening defensively. However, he will be disappointed not to have made a bigger impact going forward.

  • FC Barcelona v Real Madrid: Spanish Super CupGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Pedri (8/10):

    Seeking revenge after being sent off in October's Clasico defeat, the midfielder recorded the assist for Barcelona's second with a delightful through ball to Lewandowski.

    Frenkie de Jong (4/10):

    Struggling to win his ground duels (38%) all evening, the captain was then dismissed for a late, high challenge on Mbappe.

    Fermin Lopez (7/10):

    Looking to build on his two assists against Athletic Club in the semi-finals, the 22-year-old registered another when finding Raphinha with a terrific pass.

  • FBL-KSA-SUPERCUP-BARCELONA-REAL MADRIDAFP

    Attack

    Lamine Yamal (8/10):

    Ever the danger man for Barcelona, the wonderkid was unlucky not to record an assist when he fed Raphinha with a stunning through ball, only for his team-mate to fire wide. He then went close to scoring himself, but he fired straight at Courtois from close range.

    Robert Lewandowski (7/10):

    Handed a start ahead of Ferran Torres, the Poland legend scored Barcelona's second with a fantastic dinked finish over Real shot-stopper Courtois.

    Raphinha (9/10):

    Aiming to repeat his two-goal heroics against Athletic Club, the former Leeds United forward broke the deadlock as he drove the ball past Courtois and into the far corner. The 29-year-old grabbed his second after 73 minutes, and deserved his luck as a deflection took the ball into the net.

  • RC Celta de Vigo v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Dani Olmo (6/10):

    Brought on just after the hour mark, the attacking midfielder huffed and puffed but was unable to work his magic in the final third.

    Ferran Torres (6/10):

    Like Dani Olmo, the striker played the final half-hour in the Middle East and found it difficult to calve out a goalscoring chance.

    Marcus Rashford (N/A):

    Lifting his first silverware with Barcelona, the Manchester United loanee fired wide late on when he perhaps should have taken the ball into the corner.

    Gerard Martin (N/A):

    Like Rashford, the defender was a late substitute as Barcelona looked to see out their victory.

    Ronald Araujo (N/A):

    A late, late substitute as Barcelona looked to get an extra defender on following De Jong's red card.

    Hansi Flick (7/10):

    The German made the decision to start Lewandowski ahead of Ferran Torres, and he was rewarded for that call as the former scored Barcelona's second goal on the night.

0