Barcelona player ratings vs Rayo Vallecano: Ronald Araujo the unlikely hero while Joan Garcia stands tall on rare off days for Raphinha and Lamine Yamal in narrow La Liga win

Rayo should have broken the deadlock inside the first minute when they cut Barca open down the left-hand side, but Garcia spread himself brilliantly to smother Carlos Martin's effort from close range. Raphinha then spurned a great chance at the other end when he broke clear of the visiting defence, only to fire wide.

The league leaders eventually took the lead midway through the first half when Araujo rose highest to head Joao Cancelo's corner in off the post, and they almost doubled their advantage when Raphinha's deflected effort was tipped onto the crossbar.

Rayo began to grow in confidence after the break as manager Inigo Perez made attacking substitutions, and Garcia twice had to be at his best to maintain his side's clean sheet, first tipping Alvaro Garcia's shot around the post before showing superb reactions to keep out Unai Lopez's flicked header from a corner.

Rayo continued to push for an equaliser as Alfonso Espino curled over the bar when well placed before Garcia again excelled himself to save from Jorge De Frutos and send Barcelona seven points clear at the top of the table ahead of Real Madrid's derby clash with Atletico Madrid.

GOAL rates Barca's players from Camp Nou...