Barcelona player ratings vs Las Palmas: Super subs to the rescue! Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres make the difference as Hansi Flick's men go top of La Liga

Barcelona's bench got them out of trouble as the Blaugrana usurped Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga with a battling victory at Las Palmas

Substitutes Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres inspired Barcelona to a hard-fought 2-0 win at Las Palmas to return to the top of La Liga on Saturday.

After a shock 2-1 defeat to Las Palmas last November, the hosts looked to pick up where they left off as they forced a number of good early saves from Wojciech Szczesny.

The visitors, on the other hand, were disjointed, many players were off-colour, and they struggled to create any meaningful openings in the first half.

Barca carved out their best chance of the game on the hour mark when Lamine Yamal's cross found the head of Raphinha, but the Brazilian could only head well wide.

Then Olmo provided the match's first real bit of quality when he beat one defender and then smashed an unstoppable strike in off the bar to make it 1-0 in the 62nd minute.

The away side's nerves were jangling when it looked like Las Palmas would receive a penalty for an Eric Garcia handball but a lengthy VAR review went in Barca's favour.

To add a bit more gloss to the scoreline, fellow substitute Torres rattled a rasping drive past Jasper Cillessen to leapfrog Atletico Madrid into first but rivals Real Madrid can draw level with them if they beat Girona on Sunday.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Estadio Gran Canaria...