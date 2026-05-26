Marcus Rashford 'has no future at Man Utd' as Barcelona plan fresh transfer talks with Red Devils before World Cup

Blaugrana are intensifying efforts to sign Rashford permanently after his productive loan spell in Spain, and according to talkSPORT, Barca are planning to hold fresh transfer talks with the Red Devils before the 2026 World Cup. The England international scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists in 49 appearances, convincing Hansi Flick that he should remain part of the club’s long-term attacking project.

The Catalan side have reportedly agreed personal terms with Rashford, who is prepared to accept a revised contract structure and a reduced overall salary to help facilitate the transfer. Barca’s financial limitations mean negotiations with Man Utd will now focus on the transfer fee. United, however, are refusing to lower their demands. The Premier League side want Barcelona to activate the €30m (£26m) purchase option included in the original loan agreement and are unwilling to sanction another temporary deal.