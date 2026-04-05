'Barcelona were lucky' - Atletico Madrid star fumes at red card decision as Hansi Flick's men snatch late victory to widen La Liga gap

Musso did not hold back in his post-match assessment after being named MVP despite the defeat. Speaking to DAZN, the Argentine shot-stopper expressed his frustration: "We played a great first half. We played even better, creating many chances; it was an entertaining and enjoyable match. The red card penalised us. It's very difficult in today's football with one less player. I also think it was a red card for them. The referee clearly saw it on the pitch. Then, it was seen on the replay. That could have made the match more realistic. But oh well, we move on. It was an important match. This doesn't shake our confidence. Eleven against eleven, I think we were better. We created many chances and moved the ball well. That gives us confidence."