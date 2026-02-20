(C)Getty images
Barcelona learn staggering asking price for Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid
Atleti demand record-breaking fee
Barcelona have been met with a firm "no" in the form of a €200 million (£167m) valuation for Alvarez, according to Cadena Ser. After making internal enquiries about the World Cup winner's availability, the Blaugrana were informed that any deal would require the second-highest transfer fee ever paid, trailing only the €222m Neymar move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.
The Catalan hierarchy views Alvarez as the ideal tactical fit to lead their line for the next decade. His high-pressing energy and technical versatility have made him the undisputed priority for sporting director Deco and his department. However, Atletico have no intention of losing their marquee signing so soon.
The situation is further complicated by the political landscape at Camp Nou. With presidential elections on the horizon, major sporting investments are currently on hold. While some reports out of Argentina suggest a preliminary understanding exists with the player, Joan Laporta must first secure his re-election and return the club to La Liga’s 1:1 spending rule before a bid can even be considered.
Financial hurdles and rival interest
Despite Barcelona’s heavy interest, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo publicly shut down the possibility of a sale during the January transfer window. The Rojiblancos are determined to keep their star man and are reportedly preparing a lucrative contract extension to ward off suitors. This strategy aims to reward the 26-year-old for his commitment while further inflating his market value.
While the Premier League's elite - including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United - are keeping a close watch on the "Spider," Alvarez is believed to prefer staying in Spain. Reports suggest that if he were to leave the Metropolitano, Barcelona would be his destination of choice. However, Atleti hold a strong hand with the striker currently under contract until 2030.
To bridge the gap, Barcelona would likely need to sanction several high-profile departures to balance their books. Without a significant shift in their economic standing, matching a €200m asking price remains an impossible task under La Liga's strict salary cap regulations. For now, the move remains a dream for the Blaugrana rather than a sporting reality.
Simeone defends Alvarez
"Julian is a player under contract with Atletico Madrid and he is happy," Enrique Cerezo told Egyptian broadcaster Win Win when asked about the links to Catalonia. "No one from Barca has officially contacted us about signing him, and that's all there is to it."
Diego Simeone has also been vocal in his support of the forward, especially following a recent dip in scoring form. "Seriously? Are you seriously asking me that?" Simeone fired back at reporters questioning the Argentine's output. "The truth is that Julian Alvarez speaks for himself, because of the name he has, the authority he carries, and the career he’s built, right?"
The admiration for Alvarez extends into the Barcelona dressing room, where potential future teammates have already begun praising his ability. "He's a great player; for me, he's one of the best strikers in the world," Barca defender Ronald Araujo noted recently. "You can see the quality he has."
The high regard from his peers highlights why the Catalan club is so desperate to secure his signature. However, with Simeone maintaining total faith in his compatriot and Cerezo refusing to negotiate, the path to a transfer remains littered with obstacles that even a player of Alvarez's quality might struggle to bypass.
Preparing for the run-in
Alvarez will be looking to silence his critics and justify his astronomical transfer fee when Atleti returns to action. The focus remains on winning trophies under Simeone, with a series of crucial matches in La Liga and European competition coming up.
For Barcelona,
the focus shifts to the club's management. The club must face upcoming elections and finalise several sponsorship deals to boost their financial leverage ahead of the summer transfer window.
While Barca gear up for a home game against Levante on Sunday, Los Rojiblancos are scheduled to face Espanyol in La Liga the day before. They are then set to play the second leg of their Champions League knockout playoff against Club Brugge next week. In the first leg, Atleti had to settle for a 3-3 draw, with Alvarez scoring the opening goal.
