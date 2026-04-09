Barcelona has issued a strongly worded statement, presenting four demands to UEFA

Barcelona has lodged a formal complaint with UEFA over Thursday’s 0-2 home loss to Atlético Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Barcelona lost 2-0 at home to Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Barcelona played with ten men from the 44th minute after defender Pau Cubarsi was sent off.

In an official statement, the club confirmed it had lodged a formal complaint with UEFA, protesting against the standard of refereeing in Wednesday’s contest.