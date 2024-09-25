Barcelona player ratings vs Getafe: Robert Lewandowski looks unstoppable as Blaugrana stay perfect in La Liga despite underwhelming in victory

The 36-year-old Pole shows no signs of slowing down as he ensured Barcelona secured a seventh-straight La Liga win after edging past Getafe.

Robert Lewandowski scored his seventh goal of the season as Barcelona went four points clear at the top of La Liga thanks to a 1-0 win over Getafe.

The Azulones had drawn three of their last five matches against Barcea and started the game brightly, with Inaki Pena - who replaced the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen - the busier of the two goalkeepers. However, somewhat against the run of play, Lewandowski continued his red-hot streak after he pounced on David Soria's blunder in the 19th minute to fire the hosts ahead.

Hansi Flick's side looked fairly comfortable afterwards and nearly made it 2-0 when Lamine Yamal's curling effort was expertly pushed away by Soria just before the hour mark. The winger also hit the crossbar and captain Raphinha spurned a good chance late on, but in the end, Barca were lucky to secure the victory as substitute Borja Mayoral failed to put away a golden chance at the death.

The Blaugrana now have 21 points from a possible 21 as their electric start to the season continued on Wednesday.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys...