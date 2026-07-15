Barcelona furious with Ronald Koeman and Netherlands as Spanish side feel misled over Frenkie de Jong injury

Expectations were low when De Jong returned to the Ciutat Esportiva on Monday, but the reality was far worse than anyone at Barcelona anticipated. The midfielder, who had been granted leave until July 20, decided to return early to have his right knee examined by club doctors due to severe swelling. Following an initial briefing with head coach Hansi Flick, the medical team conducted an exploration that revealed a completely unstable joint.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, the severity of the situation is such that doctors suspect ligament damage; however, internal bleeding has made it impossible to perform an immediate MRI scan. The club must now wait several days for the inflammation to subside before they can get a definitive look at the extent of the trauma. Initial impressions have left the club in a state of shock regarding the player's physical state.