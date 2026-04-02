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Barcelona Femeni annihilate Real Madrid for THIRD time in nine days to book Champions League semi-finals berth as Alexia Putellas marks 500th appearance in style
Barca inflict more misery on Clasico rivals
In front of a roaring crowd of over 60,000 at an electric Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona Femení clinicaly dismantled Real Madrid for the third time in just nine days, securing their place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a 12-2 aggregate victory. The second leg clash turned into a nightmare for the visitors as they succumbed to their heaviest-ever European defeat, on the back of being beaten 3-0 by Barca in the Spanish Primera Division on Sunday.
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Putellas celebrates milestone in style
The evening was always going to belong to Putellas, who stepped onto the pitch for her 500th appearance in the famous Blaugrana. It took the two-time Ballon d'Or winner just eight minutes to leave her mark, reacting quickest to Ewa Pajor's saved effort to slot home the opening goal. It was her 230th strike for the club, a fitting way to celebrate half a millennium of games.
Putellas' goal set the tone for a first-half blitz that effectively ended the contest before it had even begun. Her leadership in the heart of the midfield was once again the catalyst for everything positive Barca produced.
Graham Hansen and Pajor join the party
Caroline Graham Hansen headed home the second after 15 minutes before setting up Paredes for a third from a corner. The Norwegian international eventually added a stunning chip in the second half to complete her brace and further humiliate Misa Rodriguez in the Madrid goal.
Not to be outdone, summer signing Ewa Pajor continued her prolific debut season in Spain. She netted the fourth of the night before the interval, marking her 40th career goal in European club competitions. The depth of talent at Pere Romeu's disposal was eventually capped off by Esmee Brugts, who converted a cross from youngster Clara Serrajordi to make it half a dozen on the night.
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Bayern Munich await in the semi-finals
The 12-2 aggregate mauling sets up a semi-final clash with Bayern Munich. While the German giants will pose a more significant physical threat than Madrid, Barcelona will head into the tie with supreme confidence. The teams met earlier this season in the group stages, where Barca triumphed with a resounding 7-1 victory.
Having lost their crown to Arsenal last season, the Catalan side looks like a team possessed and determined to reclaim their status as the queens of Europe. They have reached the final four with an unbeaten record this term, scoring 20 goals in the league phase alone.