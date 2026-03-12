Goal.com
FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-MAN CITYAFP
Khaled Mahmoud

'We have a lot of admiration for Barcelona' - Erling Haaland's agent responds to transfer claim from Blaugrana presidential candidate Victor Font

Erling Haaland's agent Rafaela Pimenta has responded to Victor Font's claim that Barcelona are "working on" a potential transfer deal for the Manchester City striker. Font, who is currently running against Joan Laporta for the Barcelona presidency, has suggested that Haaland could be lured away from the Etihad Stadium, but Pimenta has sought to quash any speculation over his future.

  • Pimenta denies any contact

    Pimenta has spoken to El Chiringuito TV  to clarify Haaland's current situation. She categorically denied any formal negotiations with the Catalan giants, emphasizing that the striker remains fully committed to his current project at City. Pimenta stated: “We have a lot of respect and admiration for Barcelona, but there hasn't been any contact whatsoever - with Erling Haaland or with Barcelona's management, regarding potential transfer targets.”

  • Manchester City v Nottingham Forest - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Satisfaction at the Etihad

    Regardless of the noise from Barcelona, Pimenta insists that Haaland is not looking for the exit door. The striker’s recent contract renewal serves as the ultimate proof of his satisfaction under Pep Guardiola. Pimenta concluded by shutting down the transfer talk: “Also, because the player renewed his contract a few months ago, he's very happy at Manchester City. Everything is going very well for him and we really have nothing to discuss about a transfer when everything is so good at City.”

  • Font’s strategic ambition

    Pimenta's comments came after Font revealed that his team has been working to secure a preferential purchase option, suggesting that Haaland’s long-term commitment to City might not be as permanent as it seems. “Haaland is one of the best centre-forwards in the world,” Font told Què T’hi Jugues. “It is not possible to sign him in the short term because he renewed last year. But I am personally convinced that these 10-year contracts rarely end up being fulfilled.”

  • Pep Guardiola Erling HaalandGetty

    'I'm confident we'll finalise it'

    Speculation intensified following reports that Font’s representatives met with Manchester City officials in Madrid this week. Font confirmed these strategic maneuvers, aiming to position Barcelona as the primary suitor should the Norwegian ever decide to leave the Premier League. “We’re talking and I’m confident we’ll finalize it. They have no interest in selling Haaland; it’s a strategic move. We hope to announce it as soon as we can close the deal,” Font explained.

    Haaland's focus will remain locked on his current club for now, with City set to face West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

