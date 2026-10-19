AFP
Barcelona DNA at PSG? Joan Laporta identifies similarities between Luis Enrique’s side and the Blaugrana’s iconic playing style
Barca DNA under Luis Enrique
As the anticipation builds for the massive Champions League showdown between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes, Laporta has taken a moment to reflect on the tactical identity of his opponents. The Barcelona president believes that the French side has undergone a significant transformation under the guidance of Luis Enrique, a man who knows the inner workings of the Camp Nou better than most.
"The footballing dynamics of his teams have something of the original Barca style," Laporta explained during an interview with L'Equipe. The president was quick to credit the hierarchy in Paris for their decision to appoint the Spaniard, noting the immediate impact he has made on the squad's performance and identity. "PSG's success has arrived with Enrique and he won because he gave it his personality. And when he decided to shake things up, boom! There is credit to Nasser for having bet on him, and also to Luis Campos," the Catalan chief added.
The sentiment is shared by Enrique himself, who recently commented on the tactical parallels between the two European heavyweights. The former Spain manager noted that both teams prioritize high pressing and possession-based play, making them mirror images of one another on the pitch. Enrique has been vocal about his strategy to neutralise teenage sensation Yamal by ensuring his side dominates the ball, a classic tenet of the Barcelona school of thought that he has successfully exported to the French capital.
- AFP
Healing the rift with Al-Khelaifi
The relationship between Barcelona and PSG has been fraught with tension for much of the last decade, fueled by the record-breaking transfer of Neymar in 2017 and the subsequent departure of Lionel Messi to Paris in 2021. However, Laporta has indicated that the ice has finally thawed between the two boardrooms.
He described a newfound mutual respect between himself and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, suggesting that the era of bitter public feuding and legal threats has been replaced by a more constructive and professional dialogue behind the scenes.
"With Nasser, I think I can say that our relationship is one of friendship," Laporta revealed, marking a stark departure from the hostilities of the previous administration. "There is a lot of respect. He manages the ECA sensationally, as does PSG."
A measuring stick for Barcelona
For Laporta, this Champions League tie represents more than just a chance to reach the semi-finals; it is an "authentic" test of where Hansi Flick’s rejuvenated Barcelona stand in the global hierarchy.
The Catalans have enjoyed a blistering start to the domestic season, but the Parisian test is viewed as the ultimate benchmark. Laporta believes that facing a club of PSG's stature confirms Barcelona's status as a reference point in world football, regardless of the recent financial struggles that have plagued the club's ability to compete in the transfer market.
- Pressinphoto
Laporta backs Barcelona ahead of PSG showdown
The president remains confident in his team's ability to perform on the biggest stage, even as he acknowledges the threat posed by Enrique's disciplined side. He suggested that the upcoming match at the Parc des Princes would serve as a confirmation of both clubs' standing as elite institutions.
While Barca currently lead the way in La Liga, Laporta recently took time to defend the domestic league's integrity, even finding time to praise LaLiga president Javier Tebas for his resilience against external pressures. This focus on stability at home appears to be providing the foundation for their renewed confidence in European competition.
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