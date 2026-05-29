Barcelona eye ambitious Josko Gvardiol bid with Bayern Munich already asking about Man City defender

The intense speculation surrounding the 24-year-old defender intensified after German football icon Lothar Matthaus explicitly confirmed that the Bundesliga champions are actively pursuing the versatile former RB Leipzig man.

Speaking on Sky, Matthaus revealed the club's ongoing behind-the-scenes recruitment drive. "I have a player in mind and I have heard that inquiries are already being made," Matthaus said. "A former Bundesliga player from Leipzig, currently playing for Manchester City, left-back, can also play in the centre. His name is Gvardiol."