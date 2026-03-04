Blow for Barcelona as Alejandro Balde to miss BOTH legs of Newcastle Champions League last-16 tie as Liga club provides Jules Kounde injury update

The medical reports released by the club paint a worrying picture for the Camp Nou faithful. In the first of two separate official announcements, the club detailed the specifics of Kounde's setback, stating, "First-team player Jules Kounde has suffered a mid-belly hamstring (biceps femoris) injury in his left thigh. His recovery progress will determine his availability."

In a separate statement addressing a second blow to the defensive line, the club said: "First-team player Alejandro Balde has suffered a distal hamstring (biceps femoris) injury in his left thigh. Examinations indicate that the recovery process will take approximately 4 weeks."

Kounde was forced off after only 11 minutes in the Copa del Rey clash, appearing to clutch his leg in visible frustration before being replaced. Balde, who was introduced to help the tactical reshuffle, was unable to finish the match himself. The Spain international is now set to miss a crucial chunk of the season, including both legs of the European tie against Newcastle, as his recovery is expected to stretch well into April.