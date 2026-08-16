Barcelona agree stunning £65 million deal to sign Man City midfielder Rodri

Barcelona have agreed a £65 million deal to sign Rodri from Manchester City. According to BBC Sport, the transfer will see Rodri sign a four-year contract with the Spanish champions, and the move is expected to be completed in the coming days.

Rodri leaves Manchester City after an incredible seven seasons, having originally joined from Atletico Madrid in 2019 for £62.8m. During his time at Manchester City, Rodri won 12 major honours, which include four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three EFL Cups, and the Champions League. Despite missing a large portion of last season due to a serious knee injury, Rodri bounced back brilliantly this summer to lead Spain to World Cup glory.