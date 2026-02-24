Barcelona received €250m transfer offer for Lamine Yamal from PSG, Joan Laporta confirms

“When PSG offered us €250 million for Lamine Yamal, and we rejected it, he was 17 years old; some people thought we were crazy,” Laporta remarked according to reports from Jijantes.

Deciding to reject €250m for a teenager was a massive gamble for a club that has spent much of the last five years navigating a bridge of economic uncertainty. A sale of that magnitude would have effectively wiped out significant portions of the club's debt and provided immediate flexibility in the transfer market. However, Laporta and his team viewed Yamal as an "untouchable" asset, believing that his long-term sporting value and commercial appeal far outweighed even a world-record influx of cash.

The 18-year-old’s trajectory has certainly justified the club's "crazy" stance. Since the offer was rebuffed, Yamal has become a global icon, with club legend Andres Iniesta even backing the youngster to secure the Ballon d’Or in the near future. The teenager has become the face of the post-Messi era at Camp Nou, proving that some talents are simply too precious to put a price tag on, regardless of the bank balance.