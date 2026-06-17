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'Future Ballon d'Or winner' Michael Olise placed alongside Zinedine Zidane and Michel Platini on pantheon of France greats in wake of impressive World Cup display
A masterclass on the world stage
Olise was the architect of France's 3-1 victory over Senegal on Tuesday, providing two crucial assists to ensure Les Bleus' dominance in the group stages. The 24-year-old, who has quickly become a pillar of Didier Deschamps' side, showcased the vision and technical elegance that prompted Bayern Munich to secure his services from the Premier League.
The winger's statistics for the national team now stand at an impressive seven goals and five assists in just 18 caps, but it is his influence on the overall play that has caught the eye of experts. Against a physical Senegal side, Olise remained composed, dictating the tempo and linking up telepathically with captain Kylian Mbappe.
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Vieira sees shades of Zidane and Platini
Former France captain Patrick Vieira, who is working as a consultant for ITV Football during the tournament, did not hold back in his praise for the young talent. Having managed Olise during their time together at Crystal Palace from the summer of 2021 until March 2023 when Vieira was dismissed, the legendary midfielder believes football fans are witnessing the rise of a generational talent capable of reaching the highest individual honors.
"We had Michel Platini, we had Zinedine Zidane, and now we have Michael Olise. He is a future Ballon d'Or winner. He has all the qualities to shine on the international stage. He possesses an excellent vision of the game; his ability to turn and face the play, along with the quality of his pass to Kylian Mbappe, were truly exceptional. He is a proactive and determined number 10. He does everything to put the attackers in the best possible conditions to score," Vieira said.
The bridge from defense to attack
While Mbappe continues to grab the headlines for his goalscoring exploits, fellow legend Thierry Henry has identified Olise as the tactical glue holding Deschamps' side together. Speaking on FOX Sports, Henry explained that while Mbappe remains the MVP, Olise has become the "MIP" - the most important player - for the French tactical system.
Henry noted that the game changed in the second half when he went in the 10 position, allowing France to control the tempo. Henry further emphasised that the squad has been searching for this specific profile for a long time, describing him as the connection the team needed to bridge the gap from the defensive third into the attack.
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France's Ballon d'Or legacy and Olise's stunning Bayern season
France has a storied history with the Ballon d'Or, having claimed the prestigious award eight times in total. Michel Platini leads the historic French tally with three consecutive wins in 1983, 1984, and 1985. The country's other legendary recipients include Raymond Kopa in 1958, Jean-Pierre Papin in 1991, Zinedine Zidane in 1998 and Karim Benzema in 2022. The latest French superstar to join this elite club is Ousmane Dembele, who captured the award in 2025.
Olise enjoyed a phenomenal 2025-2026 season with Bayern Munich, playing a pivotal role in guiding the German giants to a domestic double by capturing both the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal. The French winger was in sensational form throughout the campaign, scoring 22 goals and providing 31 assists across 52 appearances in all competitions.
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