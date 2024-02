South Africa are now back home after an impressive outing at the continental football tournament and GOAL rates each player.

Bafana Bafana returned from the Africa Cup of Nations tournament on Wednesday with players being hailed for the way they played in Ivory Coast.

The team settled for a bronze medal as they came close to reaching the final, a performance above expectations after struggling for consistency before the tournament.

GOAL rates how each player performed throughout the tournament and also a rating for coach Hugo Broos.