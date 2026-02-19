'That was a bad decision' - Ange Postecoglou admits Nottingham Forest job came 'too soon' after Tottenham sacking

Postecoglou’s exit from Spurs was particularly jarring, coming just weeks after he ended the club's 17-year wait for silverware by lifting the Europa League trophy. Despite that success, he found himself back in the dugout at the City Ground shortly after, an ill-fated move he now reflects on with significant regret. Speaking on The Overlap podcast, Postecoglou opened up about the emotional state that led him to rush back into management in the East Midlands.

"The whole Forest situation was on me. It was, I think, a case of being careful what you wish for," Postecoglou said. "It was a bad decision by me to go in there, and I've got to take ownership of that. There's no point blaming timing or circumstances - I should never have gone in. It was too soon after Tottenham. I went in at a time when they were used to doing things a certain way, and although I was always going to do things differently, I've got to cop that. It was my mistake. It's no one else's fault.

"It was the first time I hadn't worked in 20-odd years, and I was lost. In the off-season, you're normally busy - transfers, preseason, your mind is always ticking over. This time I wasn't, and I felt lost."