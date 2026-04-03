Back to the drawing board for Chelsea and Sonia Bompastor: Winners and losers from the Women's Champions League quarter-finals as defending champions Arsenal win all-English grudge match while Alexia Putellas and more boost Ballon d'Or hopes

There was only one real dud in these last eight ties, as Barcelona battered Real Madrid 12-2 on aggregate. That the two faced off in Liga F action in between those two legs, and the Catalans triumphed convincingly again to wrap up another league title thanks to a 3-0 win, was all the more brutal for Las Blancas. Though a rather consistent second-best in Spain, the gap Madrid have to close to get near Barca remains monumental.

What that match-up lacked in drama was made up for with the other ties. While Bayern's win over Manchester United was initially expected, the second leg had plenty of jeopardy, despite the German champions winning the first meeting 3-2 at Old Trafford. An early opener for United at the Allianz Arena meant a late comeback was required from the hosts, who got the job done in a dramatic finale.

Arsenal's victory over Chelsea, meanwhile, was another close one, with the Gunners able to better capitalise on the big moments than the Blues, especially in their 3-1 win in the first leg, to ensure a late fightback from their London rivals wasn't too problematic.

Then there was an encounter for the nostalgic, as Wolfsburg and Lyon, the two giants of European women's football from the previous decade, went toe-to-toe in a new era. Throughout the 2010s, this was the rivalry in the Champions League, making up the 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2020 finals. In recent years, Wolfsburg have been overtaken by those with greater financial might, while Lyon have been able to keep pace with the investment. But the German side put up an almighty fight here, taking the tie to extra-time before eventually succumbing to a 4-1 aggregate defeat.

So, before attention turns to the semi-final stage, which will commence at the end of April, let's take a moment to look back on the last eight and what we learned, as GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the Women's Champions League quarter-finals...