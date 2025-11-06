Aurelian Tchouameni ruled out for Real Madrid and France as midfielder suffers muscle injury

What makes matters worse for Los Blancos is that all of these aforementioned fixtures will be played away from home. Tchouameni is a key component of Alonso’s setup, offering both defensive stability and tactical flexibility through his ability to operate as a deep-lying pivot or drop in as a pseudo-third centre-back, both in an out of possession. His absence will leave a notable void in midfield and could significantly disrupt the rhythm and structure of Madrid’s play as Alonso continues to instil his habits and philosophy into his players.

However, it might not be as bad as it may look from the outside. Against Liverpool, Federico Valverde was brought off towards the end of the second half due to discomfort in his right adductor, with the Uruguayan telling reporters: “The doctors have told me it’s due to fatigue. They’ll do tests tomorrow or the day after.”

He has been cleared of any injuries and will be available for Sunday's game against Rayo. Tchouameni's absence and Trent Alexander-Arnold's subsequent return from injury could see Valverde return to the midfield after playing the last six successive games at right-back.

What's more, Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga have also returned to full fitness. With no other injuries in midfield, Alonso has a number of options at his disposal. If required, he could call up the likes of Jorge Cestero and Thiago Pitarch from the academy, with the young duo already invited to first-team training sessions as well as matchday squads.