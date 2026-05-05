Atletico Madrid player ratings vs Arsenal: Ademola Lookman proves a liability while Julian Alvarez goes missing and Giuliano Simeone wastes golden opportunity as shot-shy Rojiblancos come up short in Champions League semi-final

Chances were few and far between during the first half, with Atletico's best chances coming when Julian Alvarez screwed a shot wide and Giuliano Simone was denied by a superb last-ditch challenge from Declan Rice. Arsenal took the lead right on the cusp of half-time, however, when Jan Oblak could only parry Leandro Trossard's deflected shot at the feet of Bukayo Saka to fire home.

Diego Simeone's side made a fast start to the second half, and his son Giuliano was presented with a golden chance to equalise when he latched onto William Saliba's weak header and rounded David Raya, only for the winger to fail to get a shot off under pressure from Gabriel Magalhaes.

Antoine Griezmann forced Raya into his first save of the match soon after, while at the other end Viktor Gyokeres put a great opportunity over the bar after finding himself unmarked inside the visitors' penalty area.

Despite throwing on a number of attackers, Atletico couldn't forge themselves any further opportunities as Arsenal celebrated reaching just their second-ever final in the competition.

GOAL rates Atleti's players from Emirates Stadium...