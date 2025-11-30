Getty Images Sport
Atletico Madrid ready to enter Marc Guehi race as Liverpool face further transfer disappointment
Transfer saga left Liverpool high and dry
Liverpool missed out on Guehi when a £35 million deal collapsed with the deal close to completion, as Guehi had even undergone a medical for Liverpool before the move was dramatically cancelled by Palace chairman Steve Parish, a decision driven by manager Oliver Glasner's insistence on having a replacement lined-up.
The failed transfer has since been described as a missed opportunity for Liverpool, particularly as they have faced defensive struggles and an injury to young defender Giovanni Leoni this season. The situation has become more complex because Guehi's contract with Palace expires at the end of the current season, meaning he is now free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from January 1 - which gives Atelti a distinct head start. Liverpool remain interested in reviving their pursuit, potentially with a bid in the January window.
However, they now face competition from other top European clubs, who are all keen to sign the England international, possibly on a free transfer next summer. Some pundits believe Liverpool have "blown their chances" to agree to a move.
In recent seasons the Reds have missed out on a number of high-profile signings, including Martin Zubimedi, who eventually joined Arsenal and Leny Yoro, who opted to join Manchester United.
Atleti circle as Guehi contract runs down
Italian journalist Matteo Moretto told Marca: "The latest news is that Atletico Madrid has also contacted his representatives. There are English teams, Bayern Munich, Barcelona… but also Atletico, who are very attentive and very interested."
Simeone has previous for signing English stars
Atletico boss Diego Simeone has shown an appreciation for the mentality of English football, valuing the passion, aggression, and commitment and has noted that playing against Premier League teams is always a "proper contest". In his time at Atletico, Simeone has signed a few English players, most notably England internationals Kieran Trippier and currently Conor Gallagher. Trippier thrived under Simeone, calling him the "best in the world" and praising his man-management. Despite this, he has publicly stated that he thinks Premier League teams often do not defend well, contrasting their high-scoring games with his own defensively solid philosophy. He said: "I like to defend well. You watch English football and there is 4-4, 6-3 games… but no one defends?! I see it and I think that no-one defends. I think that if I can defend well and I can approach them in attack, I can become a champion."
Guehi will be massive loss for Eagles
Palace could move into the top four with victory over Man Utd at Selhurst Park today and recent history is on their side as the Eagles have won three of their last four league games against Ruben Amorim's side.
