Getty Images Sport ‘Can’t wait to play here’ – Atlanta United’s newest star and MLS record transfer Emmanuel Latte Lath stunned by Mercedes-Benz Stadium Major League Soccer Championship E. Latte Lath The MLS side broke the league record fee by paying $22 million to sign the striker from Middlesbrough Latte Lath signed as a designated player and penned a three-year deal

The 26-year-old thrived at Middlesbrough, scoring 29 goals in two seasons

He joins Almiron as a key recruit this offseason