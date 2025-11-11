Atalanta confirm new coach after sacking ex-Southampton and Roma boss Ivan Juric amid six-game winless Serie A run

A 3-0 defeat to Sassuolo extended Atalanta’s winless run in Serie A to six games, leaving them 13th in the league table. Despite a midweek Champions League victory over Marseille, the Sassuolo loss proved too damaging, and Juric was subsequently sacked by the club on Monday. Atalanta have now officially confirmed the appointment of Palladino as their new head coach, replacing Juric. His arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter as the club aims to revive its domestic form and climb back up the Serie A standings.

The statement from Atalanta read: “Atalanta BC is pleased to announce that the role of technical director of the First Team has been entrusted to Raffaele Palladino. Palladino has signed a contract with the Nerazzurri until June 30, 2027.

“He will be followed at the Nerazzurri by Stefano Citterio (assistant coach), Federico Peluso (technical assistant), Fabio Corabi (athletic trainer), Nicola Riva (assistant athletic trainer), Andrea Ramponi (match analyst) and Mattia Casella (match analyst).”