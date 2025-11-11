Getty Images
Atalanta confirm new coach after sacking ex-Southampton and Roma boss Ivan Juric amid six-game winless Serie A run
Atalanta confirms Palladino after sacking Juric
A 3-0 defeat to Sassuolo extended Atalanta’s winless run in Serie A to six games, leaving them 13th in the league table. Despite a midweek Champions League victory over Marseille, the Sassuolo loss proved too damaging, and Juric was subsequently sacked by the club on Monday. Atalanta have now officially confirmed the appointment of Palladino as their new head coach, replacing Juric. His arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter as the club aims to revive its domestic form and climb back up the Serie A standings.
The statement from Atalanta read: “Atalanta BC is pleased to announce that the role of technical director of the First Team has been entrusted to Raffaele Palladino. Palladino has signed a contract with the Nerazzurri until June 30, 2027.
“He will be followed at the Nerazzurri by Stefano Citterio (assistant coach), Federico Peluso (technical assistant), Fabio Corabi (athletic trainer), Nicola Riva (assistant athletic trainer), Andrea Ramponi (match analyst) and Mattia Casella (match analyst).”
Ex-Juventus winger takes over in Bergamo
Palladino began his coaching career with Monza’s youth setup, working first with the Under-15 side and then the Primavera team. His impressive work at youth level earned him a promotion in 2022 to the senior side after the club dismissed Giovanni Stroppa. Palladino made an immediate impact, guiding Monza to their first-ever top-flight victory with a memorable 1-0 win over Juventus. He went on to secure Monza’s safety in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 Serie A seasons, earning praise for his tactical acumen and composure under pressure.
In the 2024-25 season, Palladino took charge of Fiorentina, where he continued to impress. Under his guidance, Fiorentina finished sixth in Serie A. His side also reached the semi-finals of the Conference League, where they were eventually eliminated by Real Betis. After a successful season, Palladino parted ways with Fiorentina at the end of the campaign. Across his managerial career so far, he has recorded 51 wins and 35 draws in 126 matches.
Juric's torrid time at Atalanta
Atalanta’s 3-0 defeat to Sassuolo summed up their struggles under Juric, as the club managed just one win in their last nine matches across all competitions, including six winless games in Serie A. The team’s biggest issue has been their lack of goals, having scored only four times in their last seven league outings. This poor run has left Atalanta nine points adrift of the top four and just six points clear of the relegation zone. Coach Juric appeared unable to inspire his players, many of whom looked disinterested and unmotivated during the Sassuolo defeat. Reports also suggest growing tensions in the dressing room, with key players such as Ademola Lookman and Marco Carnesecchi no longer on good terms with the tactician. The current situation marks one of Atalanta’s worst spells in the last eleven years, a sharp contrast to the high standards set during Gian Piero Gasperini’s successful tenure.
What comes next?
Palladino will use the international break to analyse his new Atalanta team in detail, identifying their strengths and weaknesses. Adopting a system similar to Gasperini did with the Bergamo team, the coach who brought the best out of Atalanta over the past decade, Palladino aims to maximise the potential of the Nerazzurri squad. One player who could benefit from his arrival is USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah. The midfielder, on loan at Atalanta from AC Milan, will hope that Palladino can help him regain his place in the USMNT squad after being left out by Mauricio Pochettino.
