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Aston Villa midfielder Johan Manzambi makes definitive transfer decision amid Liverpool and Barcelona interest
Manzambi commits to Aston Villa
Manzambi has no immediate plans to leave Aston Villa, dealing a blow to his numerous suitors. The midfielder joined the club from SC Freiburg for €60 million in July, committing his future with a contract that runs until June 2031. While his ambition is to eventually play at the highest level, the report states that the youngster is extremely happy with his decision to join Villa and work under Emery.
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Liverpool monitor the midfielder
Liverpool have been heavily linked with the player, with manager Andoni Iraola keen on bringing him to Anfield. According to a report from The Sun, his form has impressed the Liverpool boss and his coaching staff. Furthermore, Swiss insiders claim that Anfield chiefs have declared their intention to monitor the midfielder's progress throughout the season with a view to swooping for him next summer.
European giants circle the star
Beyond Liverpool, both Barcelona and Bayern Munich have taken note of the impressive performances delivered by the Swiss international. Bayern are well aware of him from his time at SC Freiburg and remain big admirers.
Meanwhile, Barcelona have also been impressed by his smooth transition to English football. He has registered two goals and two assists in just four Premier League appearances this term. Furthermore, the midfielder starred in a 6-0 Champions League victory over Fenerbahce, contributing one goal and one assist. He also scored the crucial winner in a 1-0 league victory over Newcastle United on Saturday, further cementing his importance to Aston Villa.
- AFP
What next for Manzambi?
He will look to maintain his outstanding form as Aston Villa continue their domestic campaign. With the player firmly believing that staying provides an ideal environment to learn from Emery, Liverpool and Barcelona will have to wait patiently before making any formal approach in the future.
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