Aston Villa midfielder Johan Manzambi makes definitive transfer decision amid Liverpool and Barcelona interest

Beyond Liverpool, both Barcelona and Bayern Munich have taken note of the impressive performances delivered by the Swiss international. Bayern are well aware of him from his time at SC Freiburg and remain big admirers.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have also been impressed by his smooth transition to English football. He has registered two goals and two assists in just four Premier League appearances this term. Furthermore, the midfielder starred in a 6-0 Champions League victory over Fenerbahce, contributing one goal and one assist. He also scored the crucial winner in a 1-0 league victory over Newcastle United on Saturday, further cementing his importance to Aston Villa.