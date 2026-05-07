Getty
‘If anyone can, he can’ - Aston Villa have ‘incredible’ Europa League ace up their sleeve in bid to turn semi-final clash with Nottingham Forest around
How many times has Emery won the Europa League?
Emery could already have a handful of Europa League triumphs to his name, having guided Arsenal to the final of that competition in 2019. He suffered defeat to Chelsea on that occasion, but has hoisted silverware aloft with Sevilla (three times across a back-to-back-to-back run between 2014 and 2016) and Villarreal.
He appears to boast the Midas touch, with Villa hoping that will prove to be the case in 2026. They last landed a major honour in 1996, when winning the League Cup, and are desperate to see impressive progress across recent seasons deliver fitting rewards.
Forest hold a narrow 1-0 lead heading into what promises to be a passionate encounter at Villa Park, as home supporters look to bring the noise, and Emery knows that one moment of magic - or luck - is all that is required in order to turn an all-Premier League affair on its head.
- Getty
How do Villa need to approach semi-final clash with Forest?
Quizzed on how Villa should approach a game with so much riding on it, be that burst out of the blocks or remain patient, Dorigo - speaking exclusively in association with best online casinos UK - told GOAL: “I think you have to play with patience. It's still a 90-minute game and it is only one goal.
“Clearly, you can start throwing men forward, you get caught on the counter, 2-0 down and then suddenly the game changes. And Emery knows all this. He's got so much experience.
“I look back at the things he's done in the Europa League and it's quite incredible. It does not make sense how someone can be that good, that experienced, that tactically aware. So if anyone can pull it off, that will be the concern for Forest in that it is Emery.
“He is that man. He makes things happen, changes formations and what have you. He's got his work cut out, I'll give him that, but if anyone can, he can.”
Tiredness or nerves: What is to blame for Villa's wobble?
While Villa have another final in sight, and occupy fifth spot in the English top-flight table, they have suffered three straight defeats across all competitions - scoring just one goal, which was a stoppage-time consolation against Tottenham, in the process.
Fans have started to air their frustration, with it vital that Emery does not allow the wheels to fall off a season that has promised so much - with two routes into the Champions League for 2026-27 still open.
Pressed on whether tiredness or nerves are to blame for an untimely wobble, ex-Villans defender Dorigo added: “I think it's interesting. I've been down to Villa quite a lot this season. I remember the start of the season, they did not look good at all - really struggling without the ball.
“There was a call for [Morgan] Rogers to be dropped, all this sort of stuff. And then they hit some form and they looked fantastic again and looked like a real team. And now, when it's coming to the business end, the crunch end of the season, this is when it's not so much how you play, it's just actually getting through these moments and getting the job done one way or the other. And that's deserted them - unfortunately, it really has.
“I think injuries have been tough in the midfield area. You really need those big players, and one or two of them just aren't there - [Amadou] Onana, obviously, is one of them. But they have big prizes to still go for. And the pressure is on, but they're not in good form.”
- Getty
Europa League GOAT Emery can deliver Champions League football
Villa’s spark may have faded over recent weeks, but it has not fizzled out entirely. Emery knows as much and is better placed than anyone to start building momentum and positivity through a competition that holds so many special memories for him.
He has the consolation prize of a top-five finish domestically to fall back on, which will return elite continental action to Villa Park, but would rather double down in the qualification stakes and cement his standing as the Europa League GOAT.