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Aston Villa on alert as Morgan Rogers opens door to summer transfer with four clubs interested in England star
European and PL giants circle for Rogers
According to The Sun, Rogers would consider departing Aston Villa this summer. The 23-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise since moving to the West Midlands, and his performances have not gone unnoticed by the division's traditional heavyweights.
Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are among the many teams who are interested in a deal, with Manchester United another club with the England regular on their radar.
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Contract status and Villa’s stance
Rogers signed a new six-year deal last November. Despite the security of a long-term contract, several top clubs believe a deal can be reached if the valuation is met, and Villa have accepted this summer might be the ideal time to cash in.
Financial pressure at Villa Park
Villa have worked hard to balance the books in recent windows, but the need for significant reinvestment remains. Rogers, as one of their most valuable assets, could depart simply to stay out of the red zone.
Rogers may still leave even if Villa reach the Champions League, with it a possibility he could be sold for a fee surpassing the £100 million Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish in 2021.
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The race for a creative spark
Rogers has become a key member of the England squad under Thomas Tuchel and is widely expected to feature at this summer's World Cup, either on the wing or in an advanced midfield role.