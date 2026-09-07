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Asian players in top five European leagues: Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and ASEAN stars listed
- AFP
Premier League's diverse Asian presence
The Premier League features a vast collection of Asian confederation talent, with Japan supplying a formidable core of stars. Zion Suzuki commands the goal at Aston Villa, while Kaoru Mitoma remains a primary offensive threat for Brighton & Hove Albion. Crystal Palace count on both Daichi Kamada and Takehiro Tomiyasu, while Daizen Maeda features for Ipswich Town and Wataru Endo provides experienced midfield depth at Liverpool.
The Japanese contingent in England extends into the Championship setups, with Hidemasa Morita at Hull City, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto representing Coventry City, and Ao Tanaka running the midfield for Leeds United.
South Korea is represented by young defensive prospect Kim Ji-soo at Brentford, while Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov features for Manchester City.
- AFLOSPORT
Serie A and La Liga contingents
In Italy's Serie A, Japan's Yukinari Sugawara anchors the flank for Cagliari. Indonesia boasts a prominent presence through defender Jay Idzes at Sassuolo.
Moving to Spain's La Liga, Japan's Takefusa Kubo continues to shine as a focal point for Real Sociedad, accompanied by young compatriot Ryunosuke Sato at Valencia. South Korea's marquee presence is headlined by Atletico Madrid playmaker Lee Kang-in.
Indonesia secures its La Liga representation with goalkeeper Emil Audero featuring for Rayo Vallecano.
- Maximilian Koch
Bundesliga and Ligue 1 talent hub
Germany's Bundesliga stands as a massive hub for Asian personnel. Japan's extensive list includes Yuito Suzuki, Rihito Yamamoto, and Keisuke Goto at SC Freiburg, Hiroki Ito at Bayern Munich, alongside Ko Itakura, Daichi Hashioka, Zento Uno, and Shuto Machino at Borussia Mönchengladbach. Mainz 05 deploy Kaishu Sano and Sota Kawasaki, while Koki Machida features for Hoffenheim, Eintracht Frankfurt field Ritsu Doan and Keita Kosugi, and Satoshi Tanaka represents Schalke 04.
South Korea matches that Bundesliga influence with Kim Min-jae at Bayern Munich, Jens Castrop at Borussia Mönchengladbach, Seol Young-woo at FC Augsburg, Hwang Hee-chan at Schalke 04, Jeong Woo-yeong at Union Berlin, and Lee Jae-sung at Mainz 05. Indonesia's Kevin Diks strengthens Borussia Mönchengladbach, while Southeast Asia adds Nicholas Mickelson (Elversberg) and Raphael Obermair (Paderborn 07).
In France's Ligue 1, Japan boasts Keito Nakamura at Lyon, Ayumu Seko, Nakamura Sota, and Kaito Mizuta at Le Havre, Ayase Ueda at LOSC Lille, and Takumi Minamino at AS Monaco. Indonesia's Calvin Verdonk lines up for Lille, Saudi Arabia features Saud Abdulhamid at Lens, and China is represented by Wei Xiangxin at Auxerre.
- LaPresse
Australian AFC presence, Garces scandal, and summary
As an integral member of the Asian Football Confederation, Australia adds substantial depth across Europe through Lucas Herrington at Hull City, Cristian Volpato at Sassuolo, veteran goalkeeper Mathew Ryan at Levante, Paul Okon-Engstler at Koln, and Patrick Beach at Troyes. It is worth noting that while Israel is geographically located in West Asia, the nation competes under UEFA rather than the AFC in international football context.
Meanwhile, regulatory discipline remains strictly enforced, as seen when Argentine-born Facundo Garces received a 12-month FIFA ban for playing in Malaysia's 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifier using doctored ancestral documents.
In summary, Japan stands as the most represented nation, with the Bundesliga serving as the primary league destination. Top Asian figures including Kim Min-jae and Hiroki Ito at Bayern Munich, Abdukodir Khusanov at Manchester City, Takumi Minamino at AS Monaco, and Ayase Ueda at Lille continue to feature prominently in elite European clubs and Champions League football.
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