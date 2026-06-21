Ashley Cole to be sacked after EIGHT games! Ex-Arsenal, Chelsea & England star endures nightmare start to head coaching career in Italy

Cole was appointed by Cesena in mid-March, taking over from Michele Mignani with the club actively pushing for a play-off spot. However, his first venture into full-time management has been a complete nightmare. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 45-year-old will depart the Italian outfit when his contract expires on June 30.

During his brief tenure, Cole managed only one win, three draws, and four defeats in his eight games in charge, culminating in an 11th-place finish. The decision to dismiss Mignani was deeply unpopular from the start, and the ex-England star instantly faced an uphill battle to win over a sceptical fanbase and a frustrated dressing room.