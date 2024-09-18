William Saliba Arsenal 2024-25Getty Images Sport
Mitchell Fretton

Arsenal star William Saliba explains what he thinks he's missing to become 'the best defender in the world'

W. SalibaArsenalPremier League

Arsenal star William Saliba says he cannot be considered the best defender in the world until he wins silverware.

  • Saliba established as a top defender in Europe
  • Part of best defence in Premier League with Arsenal
  • Believes he must win trophies to be at the top
