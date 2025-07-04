Arsenal 'unable to comment' after former midfielder Thomas Partey is charged with rape
Arsenal are "unable to comment" after Thomas Partey was formally charged with multiple sexual offences. The Metropolitan Police have charged Partey with a total of six offences, five of them being rape and one of sexual assault. These charges are connected to allegations made by three different women.
- Partey charged with rape and assault
- Will appear at Magistrates' Court next month
- Arsenal decline to comment