Arsenal snatch Liverpool wonderkid! Gunners beat Man Utd and Chelsea to signature of England youth star Vincent Joseph

The move brings an end to Joseph's long association with Liverpool, a club he has called home for nearly a decade. Taking to Instagram to announce his departure, the forward expressed his gratitude to the Reds.

"After 9 unforgettable years, the time has come to say goodbye," Joseph wrote. "Thank you for the memories, and for making my time here truly special. @liverpoolfc YNWA."

Arsenal successfully fended off stiff competition for the teenager's signature, with domestic rivals Manchester United and Chelsea both expressing concrete interest.







