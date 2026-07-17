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Arsenal set to sign Spain goalkeeper & Real Madrid record-breaker Misa Rodriguez to compete with Daphne van Domselaar and Anneke Borbe after already completing deal for highly-rated teenage shot-stopper
Misa Rodriguez to join Arsenal after Real Madrid exit
While most of the top free agents in this summer transfer window have been scooped up, Misa is one of the best left on the market after she departed Real Madrid following six strong seasons at the club.
In that time, the Spain shot-stopper was Las Blancas’ No.1 and she racked up a record-setting 215 appearances in all competitions as the team, only formed in 2020, established itself as one of the best in Spain, and in Europe with regular Champions League qualification, though the wait for a first major trophy goes on.
It has taken some time for news on Misa’s next chapter to come to light, with her Real Madrid exit announced on June 10, but all signs now point to it being with Arsenal. COPEfirst reported as much on Thursday.
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Competition aplenty in Arsenal's goalkeeper department
It would be an interesting move for Misa as Arsenal’s goalkeeping department is already very strong. Van Domselaar, the Netherlands’ No.1, has been first-choice with the Gunners, for the most part, since arriving in north London from Aston Villa in 2024. Last season, Borbe also showed herself to be a very capable option, even starting ahead of the Dutchwoman at times having taken her chances during her team-mate’s injury absence, after signing from Wolfsburg last summer.
There was a need for a third goalkeeper to be signed in this transfer window. Arsenal signed Barbora Votikova on loan in January after an ACL injury to Manuela Zinsberger, suffered in October, reduced the depth in the position, something that became a particular issue just before Christmas when Van Domselaar was sidelined. Zinsberger left the club at the end of last season when her contract expired, as did academy graduate goalkeeper Naomi Williams, with Votikova returning to parent club Slavia Prague.
However, in Van Domselaar, Borbe and Misa, the Gunners’ would have three goalkeepers all capable of being No.1 and at least two who would be expecting game time, especially in a World Cup year. Van Domselaar should head to Brazil next year as the Netherlands’ No.1 while Misa will have her sights set on being in Spain’s squad at the very least, while hoping to challenge Barcelona's Cata Coll for the role of first-choice goalkeeper.
Notably, when briefly out of favour at Real Madrid at the start of last season, Misa was dropped by La Roja head coach Sonia Bermudez. She will not want that to happen again as it could see her miss the World Cup.
Arsenal also complete deal for Denmark youth international
The links to Misa also come just as Arsenal have signed another goalkeeper, in promising Denmark youth international Isabella Damm. The 18-year-old joined Brondby in 2021 and progressed through their youth set-up to make her first-team debut back in October, aged 17. That came as part of a 2025-26 season in which she was a constant in Brondby’s matchday squads, as the club finished second in the A-Liga and secured a place in the Champions League qualifying rounds.
Having spent time on trial with the Gunners last season, Damm’s move to Arsenal was announced on Friday morning, just hours after the Misa links emerged. Speaking upon the announcement, the Denmark Under-19 international said: “I’m so proud to be joining Arsenal and I can’t wait to get started. Arsenal is a great club and I’m excited to develop as a player and as a person here, and help the club achieve more success. I’ve had the experience of training here before and I know the environment here is the right one for me to progress.”
Clare Wheatley, Arsenal’s director of women’s football, cited Damm as a player the club has “been monitoring for some time” and that they “believe she’s one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe in her age group”. Gunners boss Renee Slegers, meanwhile, described the 18-year-old as an “exciting” shot-stopper “with a strong foundation to build on”. “Her technical ability, composure and bravery are already clear and she has a high ceiling for growth and progression,” she added.
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More business ahead in Arsenal's busy transfer window
It’s been a wonderful summer transfer window so far for Arsenal. The Gunners have addressed the lack of depth in midfield by adding Georgia Stanway and Geraldine Reuteler, brought extra variety into the attack by signing Selina Cerci and Lisa Baum, while also recruiting a genuinely world-class player in full-back Ona Batlle.
Damm arrives as the club’s sixth signing of the summer and any move for Misa would take that number up to seven. But could that be followed up, or preceded by, another goalkeeper departure at the club? If all of Van Domselaar, Borbe and Misa want minutes next season, one would imagine it has to.
Or, given the injuries suffered in that position last season, is Misa simply additional cover? Van Domselaar had surgery in late May that forced her to miss the Netherlands' June camp. No further details have been provided on that, other than the fact it was a scheduled procedure.
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