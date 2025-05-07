Arsenal react to Real Madrid's 'plant the seed' William Saliba transfer tactics as new sporting director Andrea Berta ramps up contract talks to avoid disastrous Kylian Mbappe scenario
Arsenal don't want to lose William Saliba for free akin to how PSG lost Kylian Mbappe last year, ramping up contract talks with the French defender.
- Madrid desperate to sign Saliba
- Defender under contract with Arsenal under 2027
- Gunners intensifying contract discussions with the Frenchman