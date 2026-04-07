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Sean Walsh

Arsenal player ratings vs Sporting CP: Another Kai Havertz late show! Gunners' Champions League blushes spared by last-minute goal and David Raya masterclass

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Sporting CP vs Arsenal

Arsenal will take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Sporting CP after prevailing in Lisbon on Tuesday. Kai Havertz came off the bench to score in the last minute of a match that was seriously lacking in quality right until the final knockings, and the Gunners now have one foot in the last four.

Arsenal nearly fell behind during the first five minutes in which they barely touched the ball, with Ousmande Diomande splitting the defence with an expert outside-of-the-boot pass for Maxi Araujo, whose shot was tipped onto the bar by David Raya.

Diomande nearly put the ball in his own net down the other end when he got his head on a wicked Martin Odegaard free-kick right through the six-yard box, with Noni Madueke's delivery from the following corner coming back off the top of the bar and the Norwegian firing the loose ball wide.

It took until the 64th minute for Arsenal to find the net as Martin Zubimendi curled the ball in at the near post from 20 yards, but VAR chalked the goal off for offside against the quiet Viktor Gyokeres during build-up.

As the game entered its closing stages, Raya was the Gunners' saviour again when he produced a fine save low to his left to deny Geny Catamo after Luis Suarez motored away from Riccardo Calafiori down the right wing. Down the other end, Gabriel Martinelli cut inside from the left and let fly, with Rui Silva doing well to catch his powerful effort.

Raya then made a double-save to deny Catamo and Suarez at close range as Arsenal clung on to preserve their clean sheet, before they had their grandstand finish in stoppage-time. Martinelli delivered an excellent cross and Havertz had the time and space to bring the ball down before slotting under Silva, sending the travelling contingent in the top tier wild.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Estadio Jose Alvalade...

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (8/10):

    Came up with several top saves to keep Arsenal afloat. Those stops could prove crucial in deciding Arsenal's European fate.

    Ben White (6/10):

    Bamboozled by the lively Araujo early doors but wizened up as the game went on and was more solid here than he has been in some of his more recent and testing outings.

    William Saliba (7/10):

    Eliminated the threat of in-form striker Suarez in central areas with his immense physicality. Notably got his head on the loose ball to clear after Araujo hit the bar.

    Gabriel Magalhaes (6/10):

    Similarly useful in open play and was, of course, the go-to target on set plays, even if they weren't successful on this occasion.

    Riccardo Calafiori (5/10):

    Popped up in different positions across the pitch to try and catch Sporting sleeping. Didn't show as much desire to fulfil his defensive duties, with Catamo often blowing by him.

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  • Sporting Clube de Portugal v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Martin Zubimendi (5/10):

    The best part of the Spaniard's night was his disallowed goal, which in fairness was taken very well. However, he became a redundant spare part in midfield with the game being played at such a slow pace. Wasn't very adventurous with his passing.

    Declan Rice (6/10):

    Looked clunky in possession but at least his supreme, lung-busting style ensured Arsenal never quite drowned when Sporting cleverly pressed their visitors.

    Martin Odegaard (6/10):

    Came deep to try and progress play. If any Arsenal player was going to make a chance in open play inside the first hour it was going to be him, though even he severely struggled to break down Sporting's defence. Came off for Havertz a few minutes after taking a knock.

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    Attack

    Noni Madueke (6/10):

    Produced flashes of quality whenever he did have the ball, showing a willingness to skip past defenders that none of the other Arsenal starters had. Hit the bar directly from a corner. Subbed for Dowman.

    Viktor Gyokeres (5/10):

    It was hard to remember the Swede was playing sometimes. It didn't help that his major contribution was his offside position that had Zubimendi's goal ruled out. Silenced on his return to Lisbon.

    Leandro Trossard (5/10):

    Muscled out of the contest, even when he drifted inside off the wing to touch the ball more often. Unsurprisingly came off for the pace of Martinelli.

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  • Sporting Clube de Portugal v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Kai Havertz (8/10):

    Replaced Odegaard for the final 20 minutes. Didn't do much until popping up with that all-decisive goal.

    Max Dowman (6/10):

    Given a loud ovation by the travelling fans after coming on for Madueke. One of Arsenal's most positive and aggressive players.

    Gabriel Martinelli (8/10):

    Came on for Trossard. Tested Silva with a fierce shot shortly after his introduction before setting up Havertz for the winner.

    Mikel Arteta (7/10):

    The Arsenal boss managed to turn a terrible game his side's way with a roll of the dice from the bench.

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