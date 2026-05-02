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Mark Doyle

Arsenal player ratings vs Fulham: Bukayo Saka's back! 'Starboy' shines brightest as Gunners go six points clear - and boost goal difference - in easy win at the Emirates

Player ratings
Arsenal
B. Saka
V. Gyoekeres
Premier League
FEATURES
M. Arteta
Arsenal vs Fulham
Fulham

Bukayo Saka marked his first Premier League start since March with a goal and an assist as Arsenal routed Fulham 3-0 at the Emirates on Saturday evening to go six points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table. The Gunners' 'Starboy' had only made his return from an Achilles heel injury during the midweek Champions League semi-final first-leg draw at Atletico Madrid but he showed few signs of rust in what was a must-win game for his team.

Indeed, Saka tormented Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson during a fantastic first-half performance in which he left Viktor Gyokeres with a tap-in after sensationally sitting down Raul Jimenez on the right wing - before doubling Arsenal's advantage with a terrific near-post finish after being put in on goal by his Swedish team-mate.

Gyokeres then made it 3-0 to the title-chasing home side by heading home a cross from Leandro Trossard just before the break and, with the game already won, Arteta wisely decided to take Saka off so that the winger will be 100 per cent ready for Tuesday's return clash with Atletico.

GOAL rates all of the Arsenal players on show in north London...

  • Arsenal v Fulham - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (6/10):

    Had almost nothing to do against a feeble Fulham side.

    Ben White (5/10):

    The weak link in the Arsenal back four. Looked to get forward when he could but his distribution was poor.

    William Saliba (7/10):

    With nothing to do in defence, the Frenchman was able to venture forward at times and nearly set up his central defensive partner Gabriel for a goal with a beautiful ball to the back post.

    Gabriel Magalhaes (7/10):

    Won an unsurprisingly physical battle with Fulham striker Jimenez and, as usual, caused chaos at set-pieces.

    Riccardo Calafiori (8/10):

    Recalled at left-back and while the Italian was unlucky to see a fine header (rightly) ruled out for offside and another hit the bar, he proved an excellent outlet down the left flank all evening. Also made a crucial block to deny Jimenez in the first half and will be hoping to start the second leg against Atleti.

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  • Arsenal v Fulham - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Myles Lewis-Skelly (7/10):

    Selected in his preferred position in midfield and more than played his part in Arsenal dominating the game by winning loads of duels and barely misplacing a pass. Might he get the nod ahead of a fatigued Martin Zubimendi against Atletico?..

    Declan Rice (7/10):

    Had an armchair ride at the base of the Arsenal midfield but kept things moving along nicely with his precision passing. Given a well-earned rest just after the hour mark.

    Eberechi Eze (6/10):

    Given the No.10 role with captain Martin Odegaard unavailable through injury and played a key role in Arsenal's second with a lovely ball in behind for Gyokeres. A bit like Arsenal, though, he lacked intensity and incision after the break. As a result, he'll likely be back on the bench on Tuesday night.

  • Arsenal v Fulham - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Bukayo Saka (8/10):

    Announced his long-awaited return to the starting line-up with a sublime assist for Gyokeres and then made it 2-0 with an emphatic finish after linking well again with the Swede. Unsurprisingly removed at the break, with Atletico in mind.

    Viktor Gyokeres (8/10):

    Broke the deadlock with the kind of goal he was bought to score and then put Saka in to score Arsenal's second. The best was yet to come, though, with the Swede doing remarkably well to guide Trossard's lofted cross into the back of the net. The one negative was Gyokeres failing to complete his hat-trick after being put through early in the second half.

    Leandro Trossard (7/10):

    A lively performance from the Belgian, who had one assist ruled out because Calafiori was offside when he headed home his cross, but he got his just rewards thanks to Gyokeres, after a brilliant burst down the left wing.

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  • Arsenal v Fulham - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Noni Madueke (6/10):

    Came on at half-time for Saka and also caused Robinson problems.

    Martin Zubimendi (6/10):

    Took over in midfield from Rice midway through the second half and kept things ticking over.

    Gabriel Jesus (6/10):

    Replaced Gyokeres up top after 64 minutes but only had a couple of half-chances.

    Max Dowman (N/A):

    Only thrown on for the final 13 minutes but showed one flash of his brilliant dribbling skills.

    Cristhian Mosquera (N/A):

    Brought on for White late on and made a crucial intervention to deny Fulham a consolation goal.

    Mikel Arteta (8/10):

    The evening couldn't have gone much better for the Spaniard. Saka was sensational, Gyokeres got two more goals and the game was over by half-time, meaning he was able to take both the goalscorers, and Rice, off early. Arsenal are now perfectly placed in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

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Arsenal
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Atletico Madrid
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Premier League
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Fulham
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