Arsenal player ratings vs Tottenham: Gladiator Gabriel delivers Gunners derby joy as Jurrien Timber proves his worth & Kai Havertz shows ugly side to pile misery on Spurs & Ange Postecoglou

The Gunners won at the home of their local rivals for the third successive season to stay on the heels of champions Manchester City

Gabriel Magalhaes’ bullet second half header gave injury ravaged Arsenal a fabulous 1-0 victory at bitter rivals Spurs and moved them within two points of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s side were without seven senior players for the first North London derby of the season, including captain Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, but they coped excellently despite their high profile absentees to edge a tight and scrappy affair.

Gabriel’s header from Bukayo Saka’s corner 20 minutes after the interval proved to be the difference between the sides, with the hosts unable to find a way through Arsenal's defence as the clock ticked down.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...