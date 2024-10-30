Arsenal player ratings vs Preston North End: Ethan Nwaneri is ready for prime time! Teenager turns it on as Gabriel Jesus finally ends nine-month goal drought in Carabao Cup cruise

The Gunners breezed into the last eight with a professional display at Championship opposition as a number of fringe stars showed their quality.

Arsenal enjoyed a comfortable night in the Carabao Cup as Ethan Nwaneri again impressed in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Preston North End.

The Gunners opened the scoring with yet another set-piece strike as Jakub Kiwior nodded Gabriel Martinelli's free-kick into the path of Gabriel Jesus, who struck the ball into the net with a half-volley from six yards out. It was Jesus' first goal since January, and the Brazilian added an assist to his collection when he laid the ball off to Nwaneri, who curled a beautiful 20-yard effort past a flat-footed Freddie Woodman into the top-left corner.

Although Preston had some moments in the second half, Arsenal were rarely troubled by the hosts and half-time substitute Kai Havertz wrapped up the win with a powerful header from Kiwior's cross, while the German also had a late strike narrowly ruled out for offside.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Deepdale..