Arsenal player ratings vs Man City: Devastation for the Gunners! Leandro Trossard's red card eventually proves costly as colossal Gabriel Magalhaes & Co.'s rearguard is broken at the death in dramatic draw

John Stones scored eight minutes into injury-time to earn Manchester City a 2-2 draw and break the hearts of Arsenal, who had played the entire second half with 10 men after Leandro Trossard was sent off seconds before the interval.

Manchester City got off to a dream start when Erling Haaland raced clear to score inside 10 minutes, but Riccardo Calafiori marked his first Arsenal start with a sensational curling equaliser from distance.

The visitors then started to grow in confidence and they got themselves a lead just before the break when Gabriel Magalhaes rose highest to head home Bukayo Saka's corner. But the first half drama wasn't over as Leandro Trossard, who had been booked earlier, was shown a second yellow card for kicking the ball away after giving away a free-kick.

Arsenal's 10 men defended valiantly after the interval and looked to have secured a famous win which would have moved them top of the Premier League, but in the eighth minute of stoppage time a scramble in the box fell to Stones who forced the ball over the line to earn the champions a point.

