Arsenal player ratings vs Inter: Leandro Trossard embodies this blunt attack! Goal-shy Gunners fall flat at San Siro amid penalty controversy as Mikel Arteta's men face uphill Champions League battle

Hakan Calhanoglu scored the only goal of the game from the spot as Arsenal fell to their first European defeat of the season

Goal-shy Arsenal suffered their first Champions League defeat of the season after Hakan Calhanoglu's penalty in first-half stoppage time saw them beaten 1-0 by Inter at San Siro on Wednesday night.

The visitors dominated large chunks of the game, but once again struggled to create clear chances, with Gabriel Magalhaes going closest to scoring when his header was cleared off the line in the second period.

At the other end Inter rarely threatened, but the penalty they were controversially awarded just before the interval when Mehdi Taremi flicked the ball onto the arm of the unfortunate Mikel Merino was enough to give them the win, with Calhanoglu sending David Raya the wrong way from the spot. Merino was unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty himself beforehand after being punched in the head by goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

The loss is Arsenal's third in six games in all competitions and they have failed to find the net in all three of those defeats.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from San Siro...