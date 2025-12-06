Arsenal player ratings vs Aston Villa: How cruel is that?! Galant Gunners throw bodies on the line but can't avoid late Emi Buendia-inflicted heartache as Eberechi Eze has a stinker

It was an absolute sickener for Arsenal, who found themselves behind at half-time after Cash nipped in front of the ball-watching Eberechi Eze and fired a first-time effort through the legs of David Raya and into the net.

A clearly frustrated Arteta made a double change at the break, with Trossard and Viktor Gyokeres replacing Eze and Mikel Merino, and the changes made an immediate impact, with Trossard turning the ball in from close range after Martinez had saved from Bukayo Saka.

There were then chances for both teams to go in front, with Saka having one effort cleared off the line and substitute Donyell Malen firing wide at the other end. But as the clock ticked down it looked like both would had to settle for a point before Buendia's last-gasp heroics sent the home fans wild.

