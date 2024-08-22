FBL-EUR-C1-REAL SOCIEDAD-PSGAFP
Soham Mukherjee

Arsenal FINALLY agree Mikel Merino deal as they strike agreement to sign midfielder for €38.5m from Real Sociedad

M. MerinoArsenalReal SociedadTransfersPremier LeagueLaLiga

Arsenal have reportedly agreed to sign Mikel Merino with the Gunners striking an agreement to sign the midfielder for €38.5m from Real Sociedad.

  • Arsenal on the verge of signing Merino
  • Spanish midfielder expected to sign a four-year deal
  • Euro heroics led the Gunners to step up their pursuit
