Arsenal & Man Utd given huge Viktor Gyokeres boost as Sporting CP cut asking price for striker - but Saudi Pro League side willing to outspend Premier League giants in race to sign Sweden star
Sporting CP have reportedly cut their asking price for Manchester United and Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres, however, Al-Qadsiyah may disrupt plans.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Sporting cut asking price for Gyokeres
- Arsenal and Man Utd remain interested
- Al-Qadsiyah also keen on signing Swede